Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Historic Smithfield remembers ‘full history’ this Memorial Day

Historic Smithfield Memorial Day event
Historic Smithfield Memorial Day event(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Historical Smithfield in Blacksburg is remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice today.

The plantation held a Memorial day event to remember and reflect on the sites full history, which includes 216 enslaved people who lived and worked on the plantation.

Many members of the Preston family are buried on the plantation’s cemetery including William Preston.

He helped spark the American Revolution in southwest Virginia.

“We have to remember the full history,” Executive Director of the Smithfield Preston Foundation Ryan Spencer said. “Sometimes during Memorial Day, we like to honor the good parts of who we are as a nation. We also have to remember that there’s still a long way for us to go and I think both can exist together.

Historical Smithfield is now open under its summer hours and plans to have another big event for the community on July 4.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
Caleb Firebaugh mugshot
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Warning issued for rising water levels
Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement
Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke

Latest News

Monday Evening Update
A Look At Resources For First Responders And Veterans
Honoring Heroes
Beale's has a new beer on tap that benefits Ukraine
Thousands raised for Ukraine with Beale’s Brewery avant-garde beer