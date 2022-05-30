Historic Smithfield remembers ‘full history’ this Memorial Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Historical Smithfield in Blacksburg is remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice today.

The plantation held a Memorial day event to remember and reflect on the sites full history, which includes 216 enslaved people who lived and worked on the plantation.

Many members of the Preston family are buried on the plantation’s cemetery including William Preston.

He helped spark the American Revolution in southwest Virginia.

“We have to remember the full history,” Executive Director of the Smithfield Preston Foundation Ryan Spencer said. “Sometimes during Memorial Day, we like to honor the good parts of who we are as a nation. We also have to remember that there’s still a long way for us to go and I think both can exist together.

Historical Smithfield is now open under its summer hours and plans to have another big event for the community on July 4.

