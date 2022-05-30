Man found shot to death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have determined a man found dead Sunday was the victim of a homicide.

About 2 p.m. May 29, 2022, police were called about an unresponsive person near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE. Officers found a man lying partially in the road with what police say appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., 32 of Roanoke.

No one has been arrested and police are looking for information about the circumstances behind the killing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.