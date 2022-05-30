Hometown Local
Many gather for Taps Across America at Natural Bridge State Park

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - At three Monday afternoon, people across the country including right here in our hometowns heard the sound of Taps.

It’s part of Taps Across America where at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day musicians across America play those twenty-four notes.

The director of music from Virginia Military Institute played for a crowd at Natural Bridge State Park.  

“I’ve had three students of mine that were band students who have died in action against our country’s enemies...They had a big impact on my life and it’s really brought it home for me to do something for them if I can on Memorial Day,” said Col. John Brodie, VMI Director of Music.

Brodie said he hopes to continue to play on Memorial Day for years to come.

