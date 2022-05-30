Memorial Day service held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd gathered in Dublin, Va on May 30, to honor Memorial Day at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

“For all of us veterans, this is not a day to thank us for what we’ve done,” U.S. Army Veteran Robert Muir said. “This is the day to remember the people that are behind us.”

Muir was one of the many veterans at the service.

While he thinks of all of the fallen soldiers, there’s a few in particular, in his heart this day.

“I lost two during my tenure as a First Sergeant and these kids were special,” he said. “They never got to live out their full life, but they did it for all the rest of us and and that’s what this day is about.”

For Emil Moldovan, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, an event like this is important to remembering those, locally, who gave all.

“There are a lot of veterans in southwest Virginia,” he said. “Aside from the one of the most beautiful spots in the whole country, this cemetery represents the military that served our country.”

Between the fanfare of bagpipes and music from the 29th division band, keynote speaker Major General Randal Fullhart spoke about remembrance, specifically the more than 14 hundred people lying in their final resting place at this very cemetery.

“Our citizens pause to reflect, remember and to give thanks to those who when their country called, they answered ‘send me,’” he said.

From a roll call of veterans, to the laying of wreathes, this memorial Day service remembers all who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

