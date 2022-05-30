Memorial Day traffic conditions around the region

(WDBJ) - Multiple delays are impacting travelers Monday as drivers hit the road for Memorial Day, according to VDOT.

A multi-vehicle crash in Botetourt County along US-460E near Rt. 660N/S is causing delays. The right shoulder and lane are both closed.

A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Wythe County at mile marker 80 is causing delays. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.

Traffic build-up along I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays around mile marker 191. Three-mile delays have been reported.

A vehicle fire along Rt. 608N near Mccrorys Hl; Rt. 709E/Walong in Rockbridge County is causing delays. Rt. 608N is currently closed.

Check back for updates throughout the day.

