National D-Day Memorial holds Memorial Day ceremony

People attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds gathered at the National D-Day Memorial Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

“For 154 years now, Memorial Day has become a time in which we reflect on those who have deliberately placed themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom and who have paid for that freedom with their lives,” said April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation president.

“We did what we had to do. We did our best. We chose to grow through that experience. We kept our sense of humor and we kept the faith,” said Dave Carey, Vietnam veteran and former POW. “As we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our lives, as we go on with our lives, I would urge you to choose always to make this the best of all times.”

The ceremony was complete with a wreath-laying, music, the playing of Taps and the raising of the American Flag.

