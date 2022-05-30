Lot’s of sunshine through midweek

Highs soar into the 90s

Next chance for rain/storm is Thursday

MEMORIAL DAY

Continuing with dry conditions as an upper level ridge remains present across the Mid-Atlantic. This will continue to supply mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the next several days. On Memorial Day (Monday) highs will push into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Doing anything outdoors? Don’t forget to stay hydrated and wear the SPF.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues Tuesday with lot’s of sunshine as our high temperatures warm into the lower 90s. If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks and stay hydrated. We get even hotter on Wednesday as our humidity levels will also increase. Our high will climb close to 92 Wednesday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and hot with highs climbing close to 91. (WDBJ Weather)

Our weather pattern won’t change too much for most of that extended forecast. We remain dry and toasty for the first half of the work week. Our next best chance for some of us to see rain will be on Thursday as a cold front heads our way.

Our next chance for rain will be Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.