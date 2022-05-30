Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Police records show Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. An online booking report shows Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County.

He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not be commenting on this private matter.

The House Speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob
Warning issued for rising water levels next week
When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was...
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Person rescued from car submerged in water in Roanoke

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
High temperatures will creep their way back into the low 90s for some hometowns this week.
May 29: Forecast Update
The Roanoker Restaurant is closing its doors after 81 years of business
The Roanoker Restaurant closes its doors after 81 years
Walk for Appalachia's Future made its way through Giles County on May 29.
Walk for Appalachia’s Future remembers lost lives in Giles Co.