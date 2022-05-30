Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Police records show Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. An online booking report shows Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County.

He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not be commenting on this private matter.

The House Speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

