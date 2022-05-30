Hometown Local
Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

