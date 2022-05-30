Thousands raised for Ukraine with Beale’s Brewery avant-garde beer

BEDFORD , Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it was the holiday weekend or the avant-garde beer, Beale’s Brewery in Bedford had a busy weekend.

The business debuted the new beer in support of Ukraine titled “Your Dictator is a b****”. In their first weekend, they raised nearly $4000, with the proceeds going straight to Ukraine.

The store owner says the business is all about standing up for those being mistreated, and it seems like their customers are too.

“Everybody was really supportive. Thank goodness we had no negativity. I honestly don’t know why we would, everybody was really supportive. They all just kept coming in and asking ‘do you have any more? Do you have any more of the Ukraine beer?’ Phone calls making sure we still had it in stock because they wanted to support,” Beale’s owner Joanne Wilson said.

The brewery will continue selling the beer while supplies last. They do still have some in stock. They will next be open again on Wednesday

