Virginia Tech, Liberty, and UVA men’s baseball teams make NCAA Tournament

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Three Virginia schools will be playing in the Men’s NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Hokies, who are 41-12 on the season, will host a regional this weekend which includes Wright State, Columbia, and Gonzaga.

The Cavaliers, who are 38-17 on the season, are headed to the East Carolina regional to play Coastal Carolina.

The Liberty Flames, who are 41-16, will play in the Florida regional against Florida State.

