Bedford County Animal Shelter reaches code red capacity

Bedford dog
Bedford dog(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal shelter and one of our hometowns needs your help.

The Bedford County Animal Shelter has declared that the shelter is now at code red. That means that they are beyond capacity and are overflowing with dogs.

The shelter says that they haven’t had to euthanize an animal in at least six years because of space, and they hope that trend continues.

“Right now we’re hoping that the code red post will get some rescues to help us out and pull some animals and hopefully get some potential adopters,” explains Stacy Epperson of the Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter. We hate to announce the code red, but in a situation where there are so many animals and it’s open intake. We’re trying to focus on placement rather than the euthanasia aspect and praying that doesn’t happen.”

If you would like to schedule a meeting to visit one of these animals, you can call the shelter to set up an appointment.

