Federal funding announced for Danville-area education

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Senator Warner’s Office Release) - $333,933 in funding was announced Tuesday for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Foundation as part of the Dan River Year AmeriCorps Program that supports upper elementary and middle school student literacy and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) development, as well as social and emotional learning.

The announcement came from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), who co-issued the following statement:

“This funding will support AmeriCorps members and programs in their work to strengthen education in Virginia communities. By receiving direct, hands-on support in the Danville area, our students will be better prepared in school and beyond.”

The funding, awarded as a result of the FY2022 AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition through Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations and American Rescue Plan funding, is designed to support 41 AmeriCorps members who provide service in Halifax County, Pittsylvania County, Henry County, and the cities of Martinsville and Danville in three areas:

Tutoring at nine elementary schools and ten middle schools.

After-school informal learning and tutoring at a minimum of six locations.

Summer bridge programs at established sites targeting academic year participants with a focus on social emotional learning.

