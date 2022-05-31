Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Federal funding announced for Danville-area education

(WBRC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Senator Warner’s Office Release) - $333,933 in funding was announced Tuesday for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Foundation as part of the Dan River Year AmeriCorps Program that supports upper elementary and middle school student literacy and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) development, as well as social and emotional learning.

The announcement came from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), who co-issued the following statement:

“This funding will support AmeriCorps members and programs in their work to strengthen education in Virginia communities. By receiving direct, hands-on support in the Danville area, our students will be better prepared in school and beyond.”

The funding, awarded as a result of the FY2022 AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition through Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations and American Rescue Plan funding, is designed to support 41 AmeriCorps members who provide service in Halifax County, Pittsylvania County, Henry County, and the cities of Martinsville and Danville in three areas:

  • Tutoring at nine elementary schools and ten middle schools.
  • After-school informal learning and tutoring at a minimum of six locations.
  • Summer bridge programs at established sites targeting academic year participants with a focus on social emotional learning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified

Latest News

The James River Tuesday.
Safety tips as you head out on area rivers this summer
Skylar Vest's graduation cap.
Heritage High School graduate honors victims of Texas shooting
Thousands without power in Christiansburg, Montgomery County
The Hughes Center in Danville
The Hughes Center breaks ground on new facility in Danville