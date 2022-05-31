Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half staff Tuesday in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting that took place May 31, 2019.

A city employee shot 12 people to death at a city building and wounded four others before being killed by police.

The governor’s order reads:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the lives lost and those injured on the anniversary of the Virginia Beach Day shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries
Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement

Latest News

Mornin' Home Makeover with Jonathan Miller
Mornin' Home Makeover with Jonathan Miller
.
Day-to-day COVID case increase drops in Virginia
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 31, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 31, 2022