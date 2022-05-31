Hometown Local
Governor signs legislation for VEC reform and private family leave

(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five bills Tuesday he says deliver on his commitment to enacting “common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians” and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.

The bills include reform of the embattled Virginia Employment Commission, plus providing a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.

Bills Include:

HB 270 & SB 219 - Va. Employment Commission; administrative reforms, reporting requirements, electronic submissions.

SB 769 - Unemployment compensation; program integrity activities, improper claims, report, effective date.

HB 1156 & SB 15 - Private family leave insurance; definition, establishes as a class of insurance.

