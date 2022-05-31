Heritage High School graduate honors victims of Texas shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago the nation witnessed another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

A total of 21 students and teachers were killed, causing ripples across the nation.

The impacts were felt in Lynchburg as a Heritage High graduate was contemplating what to put on her graduation cap.

“The original plans were going to be like a quote I got from a couple friends,” said Skylar Vest. “And I realized, I’d rather do something else.”

Vest says that’s when the idea to create this happened: a graduation cap lined with the names and ages of the children killed in the shooting.

For her, it was about walking on their behalf during Sunday’s ceremony.

“They’re not walking with me, but at least their names are with me while I’m walking and I just feel like that’s important,” said Vest.

She also reflects on what it was like to be put in lockdown situations.

“These drills were traumatic for us,” said Vest. “We were such young kids going in and doing these drills and I just hope that the students around me who I did these drills with realized as well, that this is still an issue. We’re getting out but so many kids aren’t.”

She hopes something will change to put an end to the violence.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.