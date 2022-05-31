Hometown Local
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A hiker died Sunday after a 50-foot fall off the McAfee’s Knob summit, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Paul Classen, of the Netherlands.

Crews say they responded around 6:00 a.m. Sunday to the McAfee Knob summit for a report of someone who fell off the mountain. Three all-terrain vehicles and around 30 fire and rescue personnel were joined by three police officers to conduct the rescue operation.

Crews say Classen died at a local hospital from his injuries.

