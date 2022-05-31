Hot and muggy weather continues

Sunny and humid this week

Highs soar into the 80s and 90s

Scattered storms return Thursday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues Tuesday with lot’s of sunshine as our high temperatures warm into the lower 90s. If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks and stay hydrated. When we have the heat and humidity you can’t totally rule out a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. We get even hotter on Wednesday as our humidity levels will also increase. Our high will climb close to 92 Wednesday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and hot with highs climbing close to 91. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

We remain fairly dry and toasty for the first half of the work week. Our next best chance of showers and storms will be on Thursday as a cold front heads our way. At this time we are watching for the potential for some strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Our next front arrives late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

We could see a few stronger storms Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1st, and we are watching activity as we speak. Hurricane Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific Basin and is making landfall in Southern Mexico. The track could bring remnants of the storm into the Gulf of Mexico/Caribbean Sea with a 60% chance of development in the next 5 day.

We have a 60% chance of tropical development in the Gulf Of Mexico. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

