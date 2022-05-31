Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Juveniles taken into custody during seizure of drugs, stolen guns in Campbell County

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three juveniles are being held during an investigation involving drugs and stolen guns in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Winebarger Circle. Three juveniles inside the home were taken into custody, and methamphetamine, stolen guns, one pound of marijuana and about $9,000 in cash were confiscated.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The juveniles were taken to the detention center. Charges are pending results from the state lab.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
McAfee Knob
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says 2018 hiker fall helped with Sunday’s McAfee Knob rescue
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

New Alleghany Highlands Public Schools division takes another step forward
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals