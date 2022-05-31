Juveniles taken into custody during seizure of drugs, stolen guns in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three juveniles are being held during an investigation involving drugs and stolen guns in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Winebarger Circle. Three juveniles inside the home were taken into custody, and methamphetamine, stolen guns, one pound of marijuana and about $9,000 in cash were confiscated.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The juveniles were taken to the detention center. Charges are pending results from the state lab.

