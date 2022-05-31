Industrial fire contained in Lynchburg
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg was contained Tuesday afternoon, according to Lynchburg Fire crews.
The fire on Adams Street sent thick, black smoke into the air briefly.
A broken hydraulic line may have caused the fire, according to Battalion Chief Robert Lipscomb.
One firefighter is being evaluated for heat-related issues; otherwise, no injuries were reported.
