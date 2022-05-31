Hometown Local
Industrial fire contained in Lynchburg

Fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg... 5.31.22
Fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg... 5.31.22(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg was contained Tuesday afternoon, according to Lynchburg Fire crews.

The fire on Adams Street sent thick, black smoke into the air briefly.

A broken hydraulic line may have caused the fire, according to Battalion Chief Robert Lipscomb.

One firefighter is being evaluated for heat-related issues; otherwise, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

