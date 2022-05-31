Hometown Local
Safety tips as you head out on area rivers this summer

The James River Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As you hit the waters of area rivers, experts want you to take precautions.

The James River Association says to first check the weather and water levels for the area you want to go. They also recommend checking your equipment to see if it’s in good condition before putting it in the water.

They say to wear a life jacket at all times, even if it’s not required.

“Cause you just don’t ever know. That’s why you always wanna wear your life jacket. If you were to spill over and hit your head or even if you’re just walking around on shore, close to the water’s edge, and you slip and hit your head, this is what’s gonna keep you surviving,” said Rob Campbell, Upper James River regional manager.

Campbell says summer is usually the busiest time of year for river recreation.

He also says to bring plenty of water and sunscreen to beat the summer heat, along with letting someone know where you’re at if you choose to go out on the water alone.

