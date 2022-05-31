Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old man from Charlotte.

Joseph John Wisniowski was last seen at a home at 5120 Silabert Avenue.

He is described as a white male with short, white hair and blue eyes.

Wisniowski is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He could be driving a white 2014 Toyota 4Runner with a North Carolina license plate, numbered ‘WISSKI.’

Wisniowski is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Wisniowski should call Officer Rose of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) at 704-336-2373.

