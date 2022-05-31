Hometown Local
Thousands without power in Christiansburg, Montgomery County

(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Around 3,150 customers are without power Tuesday evening according to Appalachian Power.

The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking residents to not call 911 to report or ask about the power outages.

The outage is affecting areas in the Town of Christiansburg and the Rogers and Pilot areas of Montgomery County. Traffic lights in downtown Christiansburg are not functioning. The NRV 911 center and local first responders can still be reached.

Drivers should avoid the downtown Christiansburg area.

An 11 p.m. restoration estimate was announced.

AEP Outage Map

