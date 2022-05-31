Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Youngkin signs VEC reform and private family leave legislation

These bills include reform of the Virginia Employment Commission and provide a pathway for...
These bills include reform of the Virginia Employment Commission and provide a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed five bills Tuesday that deliver on his commitment to enacting common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.

These bills include reform of the Virginia Employment Commission and provide a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.

Bills Included:

HB 270 & SB 219 - Va. Employment Commission; administrative reforms, reporting requirements, electronic submissions.

SB 769 - Unemployment compensation; program integrity activities, improper claims, report, effective date.

HB 1156 & SB 15 - Private family leave insurance; definition, establishes as a class of insurance.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified

Latest News

Federal funding announced for Danville-area education
Governor signs legislation for VEC reform and private family leave
Fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg... 5.31.22
Industrial fire contained in Lynchburg
Science Museum of Western Virginia stops by 7@four
Front to bring storms Thursday and cooler weather into the weekend.
Tuesday, May 31 Evening FastCast