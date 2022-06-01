7@four previews BOCO WILD recreation event

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Buchanan will host the BOCO WILD event June 4.

Botetourt County Parks & Recreation and the Department of Wildlife Resources are partnering to present BOCO WILD, a celebration and expo of outdoor recreation in the Botetourt area, June 4, 2022, at Buchanan Town Park, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Previously known as the Botetourt Fishing Carnival, BOCO WILD will encompass a diverse array of outdoor interests. Everyone is welcome to explore a wide range of activities including fishing instruction, as well as wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and more.

The first 200 youth participants, ages 15 and under, to check in at the event will receive free t-shirts and lunch.

Watch the video to see Director of Parks and Rec Mandy Adkins preview the event, and click here for more information.

