Axxor leaders excited about $3.5 million Pittsylvania County investment

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After being in the community about a decade, Axxor is investing $3.5 million into new equipment to meet market demand.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made his way to the Ringgold site Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

“One of the most exciting things one can say is you’re hired,” said Youngkin. “And they’re about to say it to another 21 people.”

The investment here will mean new machinery, expanding the facility’s production capabilities.

In recent times they’ve had to decline business opportunities because they didn’t have the capability to meet them, but company leaders say that’s changing.

“This new production line is going to immediately enable us to capitalize on the opportunities that are already existing. The fact that it’s the latest and greatest designed in-house; it’s going to be the best honeycomb line in the world,” said Steven Boerrigter, operations manager.

They specialize in paper honeycomb products that are used across multiple industries and anticipate new developments with their products.

“I’ve seen the countless ways our product is used, with more coming up all the time, and now I see it all around me,” said Boerrigter.

But they’re first focused on the investment and involvement in the community.

“We want to grow, have more opportunities to be even more involved,” said Robert Boerrigter, president and co-owner.

