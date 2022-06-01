Christopher Newport Claims Division Three Softball National Title
Captains Claim First Championship in School History
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) -Christopher Newport claimed the first national softball title in the 38 year history of the program on Tuesday in Salem, beating Trine University of Indiana, 3-0 in game two of the best of three championship series to claim the series 2-0.
The Captains started the season with a 23 game winning streak before their only loss, finishing the year with a 24 game run.
Their final record was 47 and 1.
