Christopher Newport Claims Division Three Softball National Title

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) -Christopher Newport claimed the first national softball title in the 38 year history of the program on Tuesday in Salem, beating Trine University of Indiana, 3-0 in game two of the best of three championship series to claim the series 2-0.

The Captains started the season with a 23 game winning streak before their only loss, finishing the year with a 24 game run.

Their final record was 47 and 1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.