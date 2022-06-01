Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Democrats in Virginia House of Delegates choose new leader

Del. Scott named House Minority Leader
Del. Scott named House Minority Leader(Virginia House of Delegates)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates have chosen new leadership.

In a vote Wednesday morning, they named Portsmouth Del. Don Scott to serve as the Minority Leader.

He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2019 and led the effort to oust Del. Eilleen Filler-Corn after Democrats lost control of the chamber in elections last November.

Filler-Corn served as Speaker of the House when the Democrats held the majority, and served as Minority Leader until the vote in late April.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Latest News

Virginia Lawmakers Approve Budget
Virginia Lawmakers Approve Budget
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares convenes panel to consider organized retail crime.
AG Miyares convenes panel on organized retail crime
Virginia State Capitol
Virginia lawmakers to take up budget compromise Wednesday
VEC Legislation Signed Tuesday