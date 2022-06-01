Hot today with more storms on Thursday

Hot and muggy this afternoon

Highs soar into the 80s and 90s

Scattered storms return Thursday

WEDNESDAY

A strong high pressure system will continue to keep temperatures on the hot side with a good amount of sunshine. We can’t rule out an isolated afternoon storm given all the humidity. Highs Wednesday will be right back in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

More summer heat to begin June. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

We remain fairly dry and toasty for the first half of the work week. Our next best chance of showers and storms will be on Thursday as a cold front heads our way. At this time we are watching for the potential for some strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds looks like the most likely risk. It doesn’t look like anything widespread, but you’ll want to remain weather aware.

Our next front arrives late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

We're under a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today, and we are watching activity as we speak. Hurricane Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific Basin and made landfall late Monday night. Agatha’s remnants are expected to move out into the Gulf/Caribbean soon and could possibly redevelop into Alex. The NHC gives the remnants a 70% of formation as it heads towards Florida. The exact track remains uncertainty, especially given model disagreement at the time. Either way, no impact is expected locally. However, if you have beach plans early next week you should keep an eye on the forecast! There is also another area the Hurricane Center is monitoring, but that only has a 10% chance of development.

The NHC is monitoring 2 areas for development. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

WEEKEND

It looks like sunshine will return for the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray shower early Friday, but should get more sunshine in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will remain mostly sunny. High temperatures this weekend will hold in the lower 80s.

