Man found guilty of fatal crash that happened during police chase

Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Michael Wolfe Mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been found guilty of murder for the death of a man in a crash that took place while the suspect was running from police.

Michael Julian Wolfe, 25, was found guilty in Alleghany Circuit Court of second-degree felony murder and felony eluding a law enforcement officer. Wolfe pleaded guilty to killing Randall Lee Tinsley, 26, in a crash while fleeing from a Clifton Forge police officer, according to prosecutors.

August 9, 2021, Officer Shawn Urban tried to stop Wolfe, who was driving in Clifton Forge, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner. Wolfe ignored the blue lights and siren, and instead of stopping, he sped away, lost control, slid through a curve on the wrong side of the road and collided with a moped being driven by Tinsley. Gardner says Wolfe sped away from the crash scene, crashing his own car and running off.

Wolfe was tracked to Botetourt County and arrested.

Wolfe is scheduled to be sentenced September 12, 2022 for second-degree murder and felony eluding. Charges of involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident were not prosecuted.

