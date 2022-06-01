More than 2,500 racers set for Roanoke IRONMAN

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Set up for this weekend’s Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race is in full swing in Downtown Roanoke.

The race is set for June 5, but there will be something for everyone at the IRONMAN Village all weekend long.

“Come out and just experience the event overall, it’s free and open to the public Friday and Saturday,” The IRONMAN Group’s Brandt Bernat. “We have a beer garden, some vendors, partners, food trucks.”

There will be over 2,500 tri-athletes participating in Sunday’s race which is around one thousand more than last year. Every state is represented along with some triathletes from other countries.

“The average pace is somewhere about four and a half to six hours or so,” Bernat said. “They all have about eight and a half hours in total to complete all three disciplines”

Bernat says this course is unique because it’s the only that involves a national park.

“The bike course is a little bit difficult,” he said. “You have to climb up Rt. 43 up to the parkway so about 4000 feet of elevation gain on the bike course and then you offset it with the the natural beauty in the area and the parkway.”

The Tri-athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and complete the course with a half marathon run.

“The outdoor nature just here in Roanoke in the valley is just spectacular and our athletes are outdoor folks so it’s a natural natural fit.

Organizers says they’re still looking for another 50 to 100 volunteers to work the race.

If you are interested, you can sign up at the IRONMAN Village at River’s Edge Sports Complex or online.

Click here for more information on volunteering for the race.

