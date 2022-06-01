Hometown Local
One dead, multiple injured after crash in Giles County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rich Creek woman died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on May 27th, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:46 p.m., to the intersection of Route 460 and Cascade Drive.

Ronald Hobbs, 79, of Pembroke, was driving a Chevy Impala east on Route 460 when he tried to turn left onto Cascade Road and hit a Ford F-150 that was driving west on Route 460. The crash caused the driver of the Ford to drive off the right side of the road and overturn into a flooded creek bed.

Hobbs was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the ford, Richard Morton, 66, of Princeton W.Va, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One of the passengers in the crash, Debra Morton, 67, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger, Shireen Henson, 71, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries on May 30th.

Hobbs was charged with reckless driving.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

