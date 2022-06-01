Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri husband has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting the man he says his wife was having an affair with, according to police.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Dedmon told investigators he is a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

Investigators said Dedmon drove to a restaurant Saturday afternoon to contact his wife. When he arrived, he found his wife eating lunch with Newburn. Dedmon confronted Newburn, saying he and the woman were having an affair, authorities said. Police said Dedmon then shot Newburn three times.

Newburn was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Dedmon was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting. Investigators seized the gun he used.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Latest News

Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man found guilty of fatal crash that happened during police chase
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial