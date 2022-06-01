Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pittsylvania County company to renovate warehouse in Blairs, create 26 jobs

Commonwealth Home Health Care will create over two dozen new jobs.
Commonwealth Home Health Care will create over two dozen new jobs.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A company in Pittsylvania County made an economic announcement Wednesday.

Commonwealth Home Health Care is investing $3.5 million and creating 26 jobs. They’re planning to renovate an industrial warehouse in Blairs for a variety of purposes.

The county says it’s thankful for the move.

“It’s exciting when a well-respected local company chooses to grow and expand in our area while investing in our community,” said William Ingram, board of supervisors chairman.

The company says the process will be done in phases over the next couple of years.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Latest News

Botetourt County, VA Logo
7@four previews BOCO WILD recreation event
7@four Previews BOCO WILD Recreation Event
7@four Previews BOCO WILD Recreation Event
More hot weather Thursday with scattered showers and storms.
Wednesday June 1 Evening FastCast
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital
Roanoke's Higher Education Center unveils a new historical walkway
Higher Education Center Unveils Historic Central Walkway