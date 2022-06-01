Pittsylvania County company to renovate warehouse in Blairs, create 26 jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A company in Pittsylvania County made an economic announcement Wednesday.

Commonwealth Home Health Care is investing $3.5 million and creating 26 jobs. They’re planning to renovate an industrial warehouse in Blairs for a variety of purposes.

The county says it’s thankful for the move.

“It’s exciting when a well-respected local company chooses to grow and expand in our area while investing in our community,” said William Ingram, board of supervisors chairman.

The company says the process will be done in phases over the next couple of years.

