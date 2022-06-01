Hometown Local
Roanoke City’s Arts Matter imitative awards ten grants

The grants are funded by Roanoke City and the National Endowment for the Arts through the American Rescue Plan Act.(Roanoke City)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday evening, Roanoke City’s Arts and Culture Coordinator announced the recipients of ten grants for the Arts Matter Initiative.

Each of the recipients, an eventual 30 in total, will develop engaging art projects in the City in an effort to advance wellness, justice and inclusion.

Joining the City’s Arts and Culture Coordinator via live stream Wednesday from Verses, the grant recipients explained their visions.

Some plans incorporate houses of worship. Others involve singing circles and aerial arts.

Bryan Hancock said he intends to develop the Roanoke Youth Poet Laureate Program. He hopes to offer Roanoke’s young people the kind of opportunities he never had.

“It’s about telling your story through words and poetry, like, you know we were saying, it’s about being the gatekeepers to the truth and letting people know where you are in your life,” he explained.

Each of the artists will get grants from the City and from National Endowment for the Arts through the American Rescue Plan.

But this is just round one. More grants will be announced later this summer.

