Scholle IPN expanding in Smyth County, creating 75 new jobs

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Scholle IPN, a global supplier of total flexible packing solutions, is investing $31.1 million to expand its operation in Smyth County, according to Governor Youngkin’s team.

The company is expanding the facility by 73,000 square feet to accommodate new manufacturing lines for film extrusion and packaging and adding over 800 feet of new rail track to support the inflow of resin, an integral raw material for production.

“Cataylzing economic growth in Southwest Virginia is a priority for my Administration, and we are thrilled that Scholle IPN will reinvest in its Smyth County operation and create 75 high-quality manufacturing jobs,” said Governor Youngkin. “This valued employer continues to demonstrate a commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities for residents in this region, and this significant expansion will further solidify Scholle’s longevity in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia competed with Illinois and Georgia for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Smyth County, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and the Town of Chilhowie to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Smyth County with the project.

