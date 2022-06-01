Summer refreshment zone coming to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visitors to Downtown Roanoke will be able to walk with alcoholic drinks in a designated outdoor refreshment area starting June 10th, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The designated area will be from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue until Williamson Road, Market Street from Salem Avenue to Church Avenue, and Wall Street from Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue.

Customers over the age of 21 will be able to order alcoholic drinks from participating businesses located within the designated refreshment area. The drink must be in a labeled cup that indicates where the drink was purchased. Visitors can walk in the zone while shopping and exploring Downtown. Cups must be put into a trash can located within the zone Downtown.

Customers may walk around with their beverages within the designated refreshment zone only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 10th to July 31st. Visitors should check a business door for signage to see if they allow drinks before entering the establishment.

Participating businesses include Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Caribbica Soul, Cabo Fish Taco, Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery, Benny Marconi’s, Table 50, Alejandro’s Mexican Grill, and Wok N Roll Kitchen.

