Teen charged after threat to Danville school

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy faces a felony charge based on a threat to a Danville school.

Last weekend, the Virginia Fusion Center notified Danville Police about a social media post that contained a threat to shoot at an unspecified school. Danville Police worked with the FBI and Danville Public Schools to track the source of the post.

Within hours, according to police, they determined the name and address of the person who made the post, and took him into custody at his Danville home. No guns were found at the home.

The boy was charged with a felony offense of making a threat of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and he was held on a detention order at W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home.

Police say the investigation into this incident revealed numerous people who know the boy saw and responded to his post, but police are not aware of any of those people reporting the threat to law enforcement.

Police say, “In a time where the nation is mourning tragedy in a school setting, the Danville Police Department would ask the community to immediately notify law enforcement of threats or perceived threats to shoot, bomb, or in any way harm others they may become aware of. When citizens report alarming behavior and rumors of an imminent threat, the police department may be led in a direction to avert a tragic event. Please do not hesitate to make notification as time is critical in any investigation. Threats of this nature should be considered an emergency and reported by calling 911.”

The Danville Police Department provides Citizen Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) training for the members of the community who are interested in learning best practices during an active shooter incident. That training can be set up by contacting Lt. P.R. Deel at DEELPR@DANVILLEVA.GOV

Tips and information can be sent by contacting the Danville Police Department, including calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508 or 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or using Danville PD social media or the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

