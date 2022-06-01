Third regional tornado confirmed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in its Blacksburg Region during severe weather Thursday and Friday.

The EF1 was in Charlotte County May 27, and was on the ground for .06 miles, along the western end of Green View Road, south-southwest of the community of Chandlers Fork. Wind reached about 95 miles per hour, according to NWS, and damaged one home, plus several trees and power lines. No injuries were reported.

That tornado followed the EF2 in Bedford County that destroyed three homes and damaged 12 others, and another EF1 with 95 mile-per-hour tree-damaging wind in North Carolina’s Yadkin County.

