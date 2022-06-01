Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Third regional tornado confirmed

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in its Blacksburg Region during severe weather Thursday and Friday.

The EF1 was in Charlotte County May 27, and was on the ground for .06 miles, along the western end of Green View Road, south-southwest of the community of Chandlers Fork. Wind reached about 95 miles per hour, according to NWS, and damaged one home, plus several trees and power lines. No injuries were reported.

That tornado followed the EF2 in Bedford County that destroyed three homes and damaged 12 others, and another EF1 with 95 mile-per-hour tree-damaging wind in North Carolina’s Yadkin County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Latest News

Skip The Sunburn With Safe Clothes
Pictured: Erica Sullivan Feggeler with her clothing line L.U.V (lowultraviolet).
Graduate of Virginia Tech develops skin-safe clothing line because of personal connection
Cleanup Begins After Bedford County Tornado
Cleanup Begins After Bedford County Tornado
Bedford County community cleaning up from tornado
Bedford Co. community cleaning up after tornado