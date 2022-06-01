Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Police: 2 women who went missing near Bosher’s Dam identified
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
13-year-old girl missing out of Lynchburg found safe
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Latest News

Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man found guilty of fatal crash that happened during police chase
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial