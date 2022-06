ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke will host the Experience Conference on June 13th at 8 a.m.

The event will allow young professionals to network and gain professional development.

The conference is open to all ages.

The conference will be celebrating small businesses from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. after the conference.

