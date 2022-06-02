Hometown Local
7@Four previews Play Roanoke summer concert series

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Play Roanoke is hosting 10 different events at Elmwood Park this summer.

Shows start June 3rd and go until September 9th.

A new event this year will be the Freedom First Festival. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Park on July 3rd.

Anyone looking for more information on Play Roanoke events can do so by clicking here.

