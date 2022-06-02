Alabama concert scheduled for Friday postponed until December

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The concert featuring the band Alabama and singer Scotty McCreery which was scheduled for Friday, June 3 has been postponed until Friday, December 9.

The Berglund Center confirmed with WDBJ7 Thursday that the band is postponing the show because the mother of Alabama front man Randy Owens has died. According to the Berglund Center Martha Alice Teague Owen died Thursday following a short illness. She was surrounded by her family in Fort Payne, Alabama. She was 90 years old.

Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored, according to the Berglund Center. No exchange is necessary.

