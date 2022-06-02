Hometown Local
Appalachian Power closing Buck portage on New River for repairs

(WSAZ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced Thursday that Buck portage on the New River will be closed for two weeks for repairs at the Buck Dam.

The company says the repairs require lowering the Buck reservoir to an elevation of 1,994 feet, or approximately 9 feet below the full pond of 2,003 feet.

At a drawdown rate of 1 foot every three hours, the Buck reservoir is expected to reach the desired drawdown elevation early Friday morning. The Buck dam and powerhouse, and its sister Byllesby dam and powerhouse upstream, are operated in Carroll County, near Galax, Va.

Signs indicating the closure will be posted at Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources public access points upstream of the Buck reservoir. The alternative for river kayakers and canoeists is to take out at the Byllesby reservoir, the last access before reaching Buck.

Appalachian Power says it plans to make repairs to the wooden flashboards at Buck Dam. Upon completion of the repairs, the reservoir will be refilled based upon water inflow.

