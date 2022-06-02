Appomattox County man missing
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen on May 22nd.
Gary Parsons, 38, of Appomattox County, was last seen riding a BMX-style bike on 460 West near Peach St.
Investigators say Parson is 5′7″ tall and weighs 185 pounds, with brown/currently dyed purple hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Parsons’s whereabouts is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.
