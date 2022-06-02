Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Appomattox County man missing

Gary Parsons, reported missing from Appomattox County.
Gary Parsons, reported missing from Appomattox County.(Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen on May 22nd.

Gary Parsons, 38, of Appomattox County, was last seen riding a BMX-style bike on 460 West near Peach St.

Investigators say Parson is 5′7″ tall and weighs 185 pounds, with brown/currently dyed purple hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Parsons’s whereabouts is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
COVID hospitalizations, percent positive cases down in Virginia
Eight killed in crashes over Memorial Day weekend
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 2, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 2, 2022
Heads Up: IRONMAN race closes roads starting Thursday