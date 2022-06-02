Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Botetourt inmate dies after suicide attempt

Jail graphic
Jail graphic(AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Jail inmate died early Thursday after attempting suicide in his cell on May 31st, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found the 32-year-old in his cell minutes after performing a previous security check.

A deputy who found the inmate called for emergency medical assistance and performed life saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived, according to the agency.

The inmate was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

The Sidewalk Art Show returned in person in 2021 after taking it virtual in 2020.
Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art Hosts Sidewalk Art Show
Appomattox County Man Missing
Appomattox County Man Missing
Hometown Eats: Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Hometown Eats: Hot Shots Bar & Grill
7@Four Previews Play Roanoke Summer Events
7@Four Previews Play Roanoke Summer Events