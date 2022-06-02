Botetourt inmate dies after suicide attempt

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Jail inmate died early Thursday after attempting suicide in his cell on May 31st, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found the 32-year-old in his cell minutes after performing a previous security check.

A deputy who found the inmate called for emergency medical assistance and performed life saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived, according to the agency.

The inmate was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

