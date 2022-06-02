Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations, percent positive cases down in Virginia

The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days as case counts continue to decline.(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,793,644 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 2, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,918 from the 1,790,726 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 2,970 new cases.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,410 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,400 reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,884,182 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with an 18.0% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 18.1% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,947,989 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 82.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.7% fully vaccinated. 93.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.6% are fully vaccinated.

582 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 588 Wednesday. 110,333 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

