Deputies arrest former employee of the Amherst Cemetery Association

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has charged Keith Norvell with felony embezzlement charges and obtaining money by false pretenses.(Amherst Adult Detention Center)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has charged a former employee of the Amherst Cemetery Association with embezzlement.

According to the agency, the Association brought forth multiple complaints in reference to possible fraudulent sales of headstones and burial plots.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Keith Norvell. The agency said Norvell allegedly received payments directly from people seeking the services of the Amherst Cemetery on Grandview Drive in the Town of Amherst.

Norvell is facing two felony charges of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and two felony Embezzlement charges. He also faces one count each of misdemeanor Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and misdemeanor Embezzlement.

He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail’s Amherst Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said that if anyone feels they are a victim to this crime, they can contact Investigator C.R. Watts or Officer C. Martin with the Amherst Police Department at 434-946-9300.

