A few scattered strong storms are possible today

THURSDAY

A front will inch into our area Thursday and prompt better storm chances in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds looks like the most likely risk. Coverage will be scattered through the afternoon and evening. We’ll see decreasing clouds overnight.

Scattered showers and storms develop today and some could be strong.

Scattered storms are expected late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking nice. We should see more sunshine Friday with cooler temperatures moving in. Highs on the Friday will climb into the lower 80s. We should continue to see nice sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs again hovering in the lower 80s. Get out and enjoy.

Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and pleasant. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today, and we are watching activity as we speak. Hurricane Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific Basin and made landfall late Monday night. Agatha’s remnants are moving back over the Atlantic and will likely redevelop into Alex. The NHC gives the remnants a 80% of formation as it heads towards Florida. The exact track remains uncertainty, especially given model disagreement at the time. Either way, no impact is expected locally. However, if you have beach plans early next week you should keep an eye on the forecast! There is also another area the Hurricane Center is monitoring, but that only has a 10% chance of development.

The remnants of Agatha now has a 80% chance of redevelopment. (WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

