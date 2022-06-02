Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

A few scattered strong storms are possible today

Cooler weather arrives heading into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs back in the 80s/90s Thursday
  • A few strong to severe storms possible
  • Cooler weather arrives in time for the weekend

THURSDAY

A front will inch into our area Thursday and prompt better storm chances in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds looks like the most likely risk. Coverage will be scattered through the afternoon and evening. We’ll see decreasing clouds overnight.

Scattered showers and storms develop today and some could be strong.
Scattered showers and storms develop today and some could be strong.
Scattered storms are expected late Thursday.
Scattered storms are expected late Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking nice. We should see more sunshine Friday with cooler temperatures moving in. Highs on the Friday will climb into the lower 80s. We should continue to see nice sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs again hovering in the lower 80s. Get out and enjoy.

Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and pleasant.
Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and pleasant.(WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today, and we are watching activity as we speak. Hurricane Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific Basin and made landfall late Monday night. Agatha’s remnants are moving back over the Atlantic and will likely redevelop into Alex. The NHC gives the remnants a 80% of formation as it heads towards Florida. The exact track remains uncertainty, especially given model disagreement at the time. Either way, no impact is expected locally. However, if you have beach plans early next week you should keep an eye on the forecast! There is also another area the Hurricane Center is monitoring, but that only has a 10% chance of development.

The remnants of Agatha now has a 80% chance of redevelopment.
The remnants of Agatha now has a 80% chance of redevelopment.(WDBJ Weather)

You can find more information at the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker dies after 50-foot fall off McAfee’s Knob

Latest News

Scattered storms are expected late Thursday.
More heat with scattered storms Thursday
More hot weather Thursday with scattered showers and storms.
Wednesday, June 1 Evening FastCast
Wednesday Midday Update
Scattered showers and storms move in on Thursday.
Wednesday June 1, Morning FastCast