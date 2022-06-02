Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Handcuffs
Teen charged after threat to Danville school
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Sharp Top Mountain Hiker Rescue... 6.1.22
Hiker rescued from Bedford trail, flown to hospital

Latest News

Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tulsa police give update on mass shooting investigation
Heads Up: IRONMAN race closes roads starting Thursday